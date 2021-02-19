Warrant: Opioid addiction may have motivated clinic shooting


Posted on: February 19th, 2021 by ABC News No Comments

An investigator says dependence on opioid medication was the “driving force” behind last week’s shooting at a Minnesota health clinic that left one person dead and four injured



