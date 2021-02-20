Driver Falsely Reports Road Rage – Arrested For Owi

A driver was arrested Friday for OWI after falsely reporting a road rage incident in La Porte County according to the Sheriff’s office. Just after 3:30 AM, deputies were dispatched to the area of US 20 and Fail Road regarding a road rage incident. A female called 911 and reported her vehicle had been “rammed” by another vehicle. She provided a description of the suspect vehicle and advised both vehicles were still traveling east on US 20.

Captain Hynek located both vehicles traveling eastbound on SR 2 near CR 800 East. He initiated a traffic stop on the suspect vehicle in the area of SR 2 and CR 850 East. Deputies Wells and Roby Jr. arrived and spoke to the victim, who had stopped just east of the initial traffic stop.

Deputies Wells and Roby identified the victim as 28 year old Delana K. Romano of La Porte. Deputies found no evidence to indicate that the two vehicles ever contacted each other and/or that Romano’s vehicle had been “rammed.” In addition, deputies learned the driver of the suspect vehicle was Romano’s boyfriend.

Deputies suspected that Romano was impaired by alcohol and began conducting an operating while intoxicated (OWI) investigation. Eventually, Romano was taken into custody.