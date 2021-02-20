Michigan City: Snow Emergency To Be Lifted

Michigan City Mayor Duane Parry announced that the Snow Emergency that was in place due to the winter storm has been lifted as of Saturday morning. Parking is again permitted along streets designated as Snow Emergency Routes.

Mayor Parry says he deeply appreciates the Street Department, Park Department, Sanitary District, Department of Water Works, and Public Transit, for their dedicated support during the storm. It was also mentioned that If it wasn’t for Director Cranston Harris and his top notch mechanics, the city would not have the plows, equipment or trucks to make the snow removal happen.