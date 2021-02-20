Multiple Vehicle Crash Results in Fatality on I-94

A multiple vehicle crash on I-94 resulted in a fatality this past Thursday evening. At 7:00 p.m., the Lowell Regional Dispatch Center received 911 calls reporting a multi-vehicle crash on I-94 EB at the 16.1 mile-marker. Troopers located a semi and two passenger vehicles along the inside median wall. One passenger car was underneath the front of the semi and pinned against the median barrier. Preliminary investigation troopers showed that a 2011 Toyota Prius had driven through snow that was in-between the ramp from the Indiana Toll Road and I-94. This resulted in the driver losing control and spinning into the path of a semi. The semi, operated out of Byron Center, MI, struck the Prius on the driver’s side. The trailer of the semi then sideswiped a 2020 Chrysler van. All the vehicles then came to rest against the median wall. The driver of the Prius, 81 year old John P. Miller of Portage was declared deceased at the scene. The drivers of the semi and van sustained minor injuries.