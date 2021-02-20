Plane lands safely after dropping debris outside Colorado house

kali9/iStockBy EMILY SHAPIRO, ABC News

(BROOMFIELD, Co.) — A plane flying over Broomfield, Colorado, dropped debris in several locations after suffering engine trouble Saturday, said Broomfield police.

No injuries have been reported, police said.

The plane has landed safely at Denver International Airport.

Police released these photos of debris outside of a house.

This photo was taken near 13th and Elmwood. Media stage in Commons Park on North side near dog park. PIO eta is 30 mins. pic.twitter.com/vfXlToB5mE — Broomfield Police (@BroomfieldPD) February 20, 2021

Another photo of debris from a home off Elmwood in @broomfield. pic.twitter.com/VXEHEMpeDD — Broomfield Police (@BroomfieldPD) February 20, 2021

“Some of the debris landed in Commons Park and in the Northmoor and Red Leaf neighborhoods,” police said. “Our patrol officers are working to locate all of the debris.”

Broomfield is about 15 miles north of Denver.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.