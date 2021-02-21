🐾 LCSO ADDS TO K9 DIVISION 🐾

Several months ago, the LCSO K9 Division selected Deputy Austin Wells as the next handler for the agency. He is a 4-year veteran of the LCSO and assigned to the Midnight Patrol Shift. Earlier this week, Deputy Wells and other deputies of the K9 Division traveled to Vohne Liche Kennels (VLK) located in Denver, Indiana, to select a new K9.

Following the selection process, a new K9 returned to La Porte County. K9 Roman is a 2-year-old male Belgian Malinois trained in narcotics detection and tracking/apprehension. Deputy Wells and his new partner are scheduled to attend an upcoming 6-week Dual Purpose Handlers Course at VLK. The addition of K9 Roman brings the division back up to full strength. At the beginning of this year, K9 Jäger retired after many years of dedicated and loyal service to the citizens of La Porte County. He is relaxing and enjoying retirement at the home of his handler, Deputy Andy Morse. K9 Roman joins the other LCSO K9’s – Argo, Bosco and Miko, all of which are Belgian Malinois, who were purchased from and trained at VLK. The LCSO K9 Division and the purchase of the dogs is funded entirely via charitable donations and fundraising efforts. There have been a number of service organizations, charitable groups and individual citizens who support the division and contribute to the agency’s donation account so the deputies and their K9 partners may provide valuable public safety services at no additional expense to the taxpayers of La Porte County.