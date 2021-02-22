Biden mourns 500,000 dead, balancing nation’s grief and hope

With sunset remarks and a national moment of silence, President Joe Biden has offered a head-on acknowledgement of the country’s once-unimaginable loss — half a million Americans in the COVID-19 pandemic

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

Biden mourns 500,000 dead, balancing nation’s grief and hope

With sunset remarks and a national moment of silence, President Joe Biden has offered a head-on acknowledgement of the country’s once-unimaginable loss — half a million Americans in the COVID-19 pandemic