Biden mourns 500,000 dead, balancing nation’s grief and hope


Posted on: February 22nd, 2021 by ABC News No Comments

With sunset remarks and a national moment of silence, President Joe Biden has offered a head-on acknowledgement of the country’s once-unimaginable loss — half a million Americans in the COVID-19 pandemic



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Biden mourns 500,000 dead, balancing nation’s grief and hope


Posted on: February 22nd, 2021 by ABC News No Comments

With sunset remarks and a national moment of silence, President Joe Biden has offered a head-on acknowledgement of the country’s once-unimaginable loss — half a million Americans in the COVID-19 pandemic



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.