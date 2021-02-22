Colleges to house new center that trains Black entrepreneurs
A new center for training Black entrepreneurs will be opening in Atlanta as part of a collaboration announced Monday between Spelman College, Morehouse College and an advocacy organization made up of business leaders
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Colleges to house new center that trains Black entrepreneurs
A new center for training Black entrepreneurs will be opening in Atlanta as part of a collaboration announced Monday between Spelman College, Morehouse College and an advocacy organization made up of business leaders
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.