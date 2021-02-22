Colleges to house new center that trains Black entrepreneurs

A new center for training Black entrepreneurs will be opening in Atlanta as part of a collaboration announced Monday between Spelman College, Morehouse College and an advocacy organization made up of business leaders

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

Colleges to house new center that trains Black entrepreneurs

A new center for training Black entrepreneurs will be opening in Atlanta as part of a collaboration announced Monday between Spelman College, Morehouse College and an advocacy organization made up of business leaders