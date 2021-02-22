Haiti’s president: despite coup attempts he backs democracy

Haiti’s president is blaming powerful oligarchs for seven attempts in his four-year term to overthrow the Caribbean nation’s democratic system, most recently an attempted coup on Feb. 7, but said he remains committed to democracy

