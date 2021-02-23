Daniel Kaluuya says he "wasn’t invited" to the world premiere of ‘Get Out’

Samir Hussein/WireImage(LONDON) — Although his performance in the movie shot him to stardom — and earned him an Oscar nomination — Daniel Kaluuya says he wasn’t even invited to the world premiere of Get Out back in 2017.

During a virtual appearance on The Graham Norton Show, the actor was asked to set the record straight about why he wasn’t in attendance at the event, at the Sundance Film Festival.

“That can’t be true!” Graham shouted.

“No, they didn’t invite me, bro,” the actor replied. “They didn’t invite me.”

He explained between laughs, “I was in Atlanta because I was shooting [Black] Panther… And I cleared my schedule and I was like, ‘Yo, I really wanna do it.’ And then just didn’t get an invite.”

“So I was just in my bed when somebody texts me, ‘Oh, it’s done really well,'” Kaluuya added, laughing sarcastically. “I’m like, ‘Alright, that’s cool. That’s alright.'”

“That’s the industry, Graham!” he laughed.

Made on a shoestring budget of just over $4 million, Get Out went on to earn more than $255 million at the box office, and earn an Oscar nomination for Daniel, and a Best Director and a Best Picture nom — as well as a win in the Best Screenplay category — for writer-director Jordan Peele.

Speaking of, there’s no bad blood between the two: Kaluuya is apparently set to re-team with Peele in a new thriller project set to debut in the summer of 2022, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Incidentally, Kaluuya also mentioned that “the streets are saying” that Black Panther 2 is happening. The actor, who played W’Kabi, added of the “incredible,” late Chadwick Boseman, “We’re gonna have to honor him,” “Give as much to his legacy as he gave to us. Because he gave us everything.”

By Stephen Iervolino

