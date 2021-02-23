Northwest Health – La Porte named one of the best hospitals for Maternity Care

Northwest Health – La Porte has been selected as one of the Best Maternity Care Hospitals in the United States, one of only six Indiana hospitals selected. The selection was based on quality data collected by The Leapfrog Group, a national nonprofit organization that reports quality and safety data of healthcare facilities and was announced publically on February 16. The facilities, that made the list of Best Maternity Hospitals 2021, met Leapfrog’s high standards of safety and quality of the maternity care they provide. Examples of quality data that earned the hospital this honor include C-section utilization and outcomes, low episiotomy rates, screenings and morbidity/mortality rates. Ashley Dickinson, Chief Executive Officer for Northwest Health – La Porte remarked, “We have long known, based on feedback from patients, that our nurses, obstetricians and midwives deliver outstanding care and provide families with a wonderful birthing experience. The comments we receive show their passion for delivering high-quality care with compassion and in a comfortable environment where each mom is included in her birth plan. It’s gratifying to see their efforts recognized nationally. A quality maternity care service is important for every community and I’m pleased that we can provide a top-notch service to La Porte County and the surrounding area.”