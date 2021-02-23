PEL study planned for U.S. 30 corridor

In recent weeks, INDOT announced a Planning and Environmental Linkage (PEL) study for the U.S. 30 corridor east of State Road 49 through the Northwest District. This high-level planning study will examine mobility, safety, economic development, land use, environmental impacts and other factors.

Stakeholders and the public will be asked to provide input early in the development of a menu of options to improve U.S. 30 that enhance safety and mobility and align with the economic and community development visions along the corridor.

What is a PEL study?

According to the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA), a Planning and Environment Linkage (PEL) study is a collaborative and integrated approach to transportation decision-making that:

Considers environmental, community, and economic goals early in the transportation planning process, and Uses the information, analysis and products developed during planning to inform the review of environmental impacts.

PELs are commonly used on larger scale projects to allow additional time for planning, identifying needs, gathering public input, and securing long-term funding. Much of the planning, environmental review and public involvement may roll over into the federally-required environmental process if a project(s) is moved to development.

What is the PEL timeline?

The PEL will be a multi-year, comprehensive study that is anticipated to begin by early 2022.

How will this affect existing U.S. 30 projects?

As the PEL process plays out, development of intersection improvement projects along the U.S. 30 corridor in the Northwest District will be paused awaiting results of the study.

How can I receive INDOT news for LaPorte County?

To stay informed on INDOT projects and programs affecting LaPorte County, click here to enter your email address or mobile number to receive updates by email or text message.

INDOT is excited about this path forward and engaging in a higher level of public involvement as we continue to take Indiana’s transportation network to the Next Level. We look forward to working with you!