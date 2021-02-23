Rush Limbaugh flag honors won’t be statewide


February 23rd, 2021

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is moving ahead with plans to honor recently deceased conservative radio broadcaster Rush Limbaugh by lowering flags to half-staff despite protests of some public officials who don’t see Limbaugh as worthy of the honor



