The Indiana Department of Health announced a mobile COVID-19 vaccine unit

The Indiana Department of Health announced a mobile COVID-19 vaccine unit will be deployed to Michigan City. The mobile unit will be at the Ivy Tech parking lot, 3714 Franklin Street on February 25th, 26th and 27th from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Appointments are required. Registration can be secured by visiting www.ourshot.in.gov or by calling 2-1-1. COVID vaccine eligibility update! Clinics are now taking COVID vaccine appointments for the following individuals: Hoosiers 60+ (Indiana residents only)You can register at http://ourshot.in.govOR call 211. In addition, there are other agencies assisting people to secure an appointment on the ourshot.in.gov website such as Real Services and La Porte County Public Library.*NEW* If you have been diagnosed with COVID-19 you must be out of your 10-day isolation period in order to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. There is no longer a 90-day waiting period.Currently eligibility criteria: Indiana residents 60 years of age or older Healthcare workers who live in Indiana, or who can show proof they work in Indiana, and have face- to-face interactions with patients or contact with infectious material in ahealthcare setting First responders who are firefighters, police officers or sheriff’s deputies, Emergency Medical Services, reservists, or correctional officers who live in Indiana, or show proof that they work in Indiana, and who are regularly called to the scene of an emergency to give medical aid.