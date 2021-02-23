Tiger Woods hurt in rollover car crash in California, in serious condition: Officials

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — Golfing great Tiger Woods was injured in a rollover car crash in Southern California Tuesday morning, the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department said.

In a statement to Golf Digest, Tiger’s agent Mark Steinberg said the legend, “suffered multiple leg injuries” in a “single car accident.” Steinberg added, “He is currently in surgery and we thank you for your privacy and support.”

The crash took place at about 7:12 a.m. on the border of Rolling Hills estates and Rancho Palos Verdes, the sheriff’s office said.

Woods, the driver and only occupant, was extricated through a windshield and taken to a hospital for his injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department said he was transported in serious condition.

Former NBA champ Dwyane Wade posted photos to Instagram Tuesday of him on a golf course with Woods on Monday.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

By Emily Shapiro

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

