Walgreens rolls out new same-day delivery through Instacart

patty_c/iStockBy KELLY MCCARTHY, ABC News

(NEW YORK) — Walgreens customers can now get same-day delivery through the company’s new partnership with Instacart.

The pharmacy chain announced Tuesday that its new on-demand delivery with Instacart will launch in Illinois with plans to expand nationwide to nearly 8,000 stores in the coming weeks.

“Convenience is at the core of what we do and Walgreens is thrilled to be partnering with Instacart to bring customers a simple and trusted same-day delivery option for the products they need right to their door,” Stefanie Kruse, vice president, digital commerce and omnichannel at Walgreens said in a press release. “This collaboration builds upon several other recent steps in our digital transformation to deliver health expertise to customers in new channels, which is timely given shifts in customer needs during the pandemic.”

The online grocery shopping service platform will help customers get everything from over-the-counter medications, health and wellness products, beauty and personal care to household essentials, for delivery via Instacart.

Following the initial rollout, the new service will expand to markets including Southeast Florida, Dallas, Atlanta, Washington, D.C., New York City and eventually across all 50 states and D.C. throughout the spring.

“At Instacart, we’re dedicated to giving customers same-day access to the essentials they need from the retailers they know and love. We’re proud to expand on that commitment and welcome Walgreens to the Instacart marketplace,” Chris Rogers, Vice President of Retail at Instacart said in a statement. “We’re excited to provide a seamless, safe and reliable experience to Walgreens customers across the country.”

Customers can order Walgreens items for delivery online or select the Walgreens storefront in the Instacart mobile app.

As with other retailer options, users can chat directly with their Instacart shopper as their order is curated and will receive real-time updates throughout the shopping and delivery process.

Membership is not required to use Instacart, but the company offers an express membership option that includes reduced service fees and unlimited free delivery on all orders over $35.

