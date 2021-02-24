Food Bank of Northern Indiana Mobile Food Distributions – March 2 – 5, 2021

We are grateful for your support. Thank you for helping us spread the word!

Tuesday, March 2, 2021 – LaPorte County

10 a.m. – Noon, CT

WHERE: Purdue University Northwest – Westville, James B. Dworkin Student Service Complex, 1401 S. US Highway 421, Westville, IN 46391

*This distribution will serve up to 500 households and is held in cooperation with United Way of LaPorte County.

Wednesday, March 3, 2021 – Marshall County

11 a.m. – 1 p.m., ET

WHERE: Trinity Lutheran Church, 430 Academy Road, Culver, IN 46511

Thursday, March 4, 2021 – St. Joseph County

1 p.m. – 3 p.m., ET

WHERE: Food Bank of Northern Indiana, 702 Chapin Street, South Bend, IN 46601

Friday, March 5, 2021 – Elkhart County

10 a.m. – Noon, ET

WHERE: Maple City Chapel, 2015 Lincolnway E., Goshen, IN 46526

Assorted food items are offered free of charge. All items are pre-boxed and pre-bagged. First come, first served, while supplies last for those in need of food assistance. One box per household.

Distributions are drive-thru. Please remain in your vehicle and open your trunk to receive items. An area will be available for self-loading if your trunk does not open.