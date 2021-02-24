German economy grew 0.3% in 4th quarter, better than thought


Posted on: February 24th, 2021 by ABC News

Official statistics show that the German economy grew 0.3% in last year’s fourth quarter compared with the previous three-month period — a better performance than first thought



