German economy grew 0.3% in 4th quarter, better than thought

Official statistics show that the German economy grew 0.3% in last year’s fourth quarter compared with the previous three-month period — a better performance than first thought

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

German economy grew 0.3% in 4th quarter, better than thought

Official statistics show that the German economy grew 0.3% in last year’s fourth quarter compared with the previous three-month period — a better performance than first thought