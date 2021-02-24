Lawmaker: Three people killed in clashes in southeast Iran
The semiofficial ILNA news agency has reported that three people were killed over two days in clashes in the southeastern Iran town of Saravan near the border with Pakistan
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Lawmaker: Three people killed in clashes in southeast Iran
The semiofficial ILNA news agency has reported that three people were killed over two days in clashes in the southeastern Iran town of Saravan near the border with Pakistan
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.