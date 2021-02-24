Tiger Woods "awake" and "recovering" following rollover car crash

David Cannon/Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — Golfing legend Tiger Woods is “awake, responsive, and recovering” after a serious rollover car crash early Tuesday morning in Southern California.

“Mr. Woods suffered significant orthopaedic injuries to his right lower extremity that were treated during emergency surgery by Orthopaedic trauma specialists at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center,” Anish Mahajan, MD, Chief Medical Officer & Interim CEO at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, said in a statement late Tuesday night on Woods’ Twitter account.

He is currently recovering in his hospital room after undergoing a long surgical procedure on his lower right leg and ankle after being brought to the hospital, officials said.

Investigators will be determining if distracted driving was a factor, Sheriff Alex Villanueva said. There was no evidence of impairment, he said.

“Thankfully, the interior was more or less intact, which kind of gave him the cushion to survive what otherwise would have been a fatal crash,” added Villanueva.

Woods also was wearing a seatbelt, which authorities said may have also played a part in saving his life.

Woods was going to a second day of shooting for sponsor GolfTV with New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees and Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert when the crash took place, according to ESPN.