German police raid suspected Islamic extremists in Berlin


Posted on: February 25th, 2021 by ABC News No Comments

Hundreds of police officers conducted coordinated raids in Berlin and the surrounding state of Brandenburg as they investigated an organization banned over allegations of Islamic extremism



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

German police raid suspected Islamic extremists in Berlin


Posted on: February 25th, 2021 by ABC News No Comments

Hundreds of police officers conducted coordinated raids in Berlin and the surrounding state of Brandenburg as they investigated an organization banned over allegations of Islamic extremism



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.