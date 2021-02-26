Franciscan Physician Network gastroenterologist receives board certification

Franciscan Physician Network’s Zohair Ahmed, MD, has received board certification in interventional gastroenterology, demonstrating nationally recognized standards for education, knowledge, experience and skills.

Dr. Ahmed practices at Woodland Health Center in Michigan City and Valparaiso Specialty Health Center.

He did his residency in internal medicine at the University of Illinois, along with a fellowship in gastroenterology and an advanced fellowship in interventional endoscopy at University of Illinois at Chicago.

His clinical interests include advanced diagnostic and therapeutic endoscopy, endoscopic ultrasound (EUS), endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP), biliary and pancreatic disease, gastrointestinal stent placement and endoscopic bariatric procedures (balloon placement and endoscopic suturing).

Franciscan Physician Network Woodland Health Center is located at 8865 W. 400 North in Michigan City. Valparaiso Specialty Health Center is located at 2590 W. Morthland Dr. (U.S. 30) in Valparaiso. MyChart Virtual Visits are available. To make an appointment for an in person or online visit, call (219) 872-6566.