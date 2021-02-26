Germany’s Birkenstock selling majority stake to investors

Germany’s Birkenstock, known for its upmarket sandals, says it is selling a majority stake to private equity firm L Catteron and affiliates including Financière Agache, the family investment company of French billionaire Bernard Arnault

