Judge approves $650M Facebook privacy lawsuit settlement
A federal judge in San Francisco has approved a $650 million settlement of a privacy lawsuit against Facebook for allegedly using photo face-tagging without the permission of its users
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Judge approves $650M Facebook privacy lawsuit settlement
A federal judge in San Francisco has approved a $650 million settlement of a privacy lawsuit against Facebook for allegedly using photo face-tagging without the permission of its users
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.