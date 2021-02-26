La Porte Economic Advancement Partnership Releases 2020 Annual Report

The La Porte Economic Advancement Partnership released its 2020 Annual Report that highlights its efforts to strengthen and support the business community today.

“Every year is different and 2020 has really pushed that envelope. It has been a challenge in so many senses of the word. The pandemic has had far-reaching impacts throughout the world and here in La Porte it has been especially challenging. That said, with challenges come opportunities and the resiliency of our community means we have taken advantage of each and every one of those opportunities and our report reflects that,” said Bert Cook, Executive Director.

Contents include the summary for LEAP’s first year managing the La Porte Farmers Market which was a successful season despite the COVID-19 pandemic. Managers kept everyone safe while still helping vendors provide local produce and goods to the community of La Porte.

LEAP also highlights the accomplishments of their committees over the past year. When commenting on the work of these groups, Mike Riehle said, “Our internal committee with LEAP provides so much value in engaging our member base and providing outreach to not only our members but our community during this pandemic. We cover all aspects of supporting our local business growth through addressing workforce issues, young professional involvement, legislative advocacy, retention efforts and networking. Committee and LEAP involvement in general provides the necessary outlet to make a difference in our business environment and greater La Porte area.”

The report can be viewed on the La Porte Economic Advancement Partnership’s website, www.laportepartnership.com