Somalia’s opposition postpones protest over election delay


Posted on: February 26th, 2021 by ABC News No Comments

Opposition presidential candidates in Somalia have delayed a planned protest on Friday over the country’s election delay after the government apologized for its actions during last week’s protest and affirmed the right to peacefully demonstrate



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Somalia’s opposition postpones protest over election delay


Posted on: February 26th, 2021 by ABC News No Comments

Opposition presidential candidates in Somalia have delayed a planned protest on Friday over the country’s election delay after the government apologized for its actions during last week’s protest and affirmed the right to peacefully demonstrate



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

WIMS