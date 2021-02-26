Ta-Nehisi Coates to write new ‘Superman’ film


February 26th, 2021

Ta-Nehisi Coates, the acclaimed essayist and novelist who expanded the world of Wakanda in Marvel comics, will write the script for a new “Superman” film from Warner Bros



