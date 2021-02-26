Two Indiana State Police Toll Road Post Troopers Reach 25-Year Milestone

Two Indiana State Troopers assigned to the Toll Road Post recently reached a career milestone of 25 years. This milestone is commemorated by receiving a 25-year pin to display on their unforms. Sergeant William (Bill) Jones and Master Trooper Timothy McCormick both attended the 53rd Indiana State Police Recruit School that graduated in December 1995.

Sgt. William (Bill) Jones comes from a law enforcement family. His father served on the Gary Police Department for 24 years and he also had an uncle that was a Gary Police Department Officer.

Sgt. Jones graduated from West Side High School in Gary, IN in 1989 and went on to earn an associate degree in Law Enforcement from Joliet Junior College in Joliet, IL in 1991. Jones then attended Kentucky State University earning a Bachelor of Arts degree in Criminal Justice in 1993.

Following graduation from the academy Jones was assigned to the Indiana State Police Lowell Post. In 1996 Jones was transferred to the Indiana Gaming Commission and worked on the Majestic Star Casino Boat from May 1996-May 2006 and the Horseshoe Casino Boat from May 2006-December 2006. In December 2006 Jones then transferred to the Toll Road District and worked road patrol in Zone 2, patrolling St. Joseph, LaPorte, and Porter Counties. In 2008 Jones became the first Black firearms instructor in the history of the Indiana State Police.

Sgt. Jones was first promoted to serve as a Corporal in 2011 for the Lowell Post and two years later promoted to Sergeant and transferred back to the Toll Road Post where he supervises a group of troopers as a Squad Sergeant.

Jones is married and lives in Lake County.

Master Trooper Timothy McCormick is a native of North Liberty, IN. After graduating from John Glenn High School in 1992, McCormick attended Vincennes University earning an associate degree.

McCormick was assigned to the Lowell Post following graduation from the academy where he was assigned patrol duties in LaPorte and Porter Counties. He also spent a year assigned to the Empress Casino Boat before transferring to the Toll Road Post in 2001. McCormick has spent his time at the Toll Road Post assigned to Zone 2, patrolling St. Joseph, LaPorte, and Porter Counties.

During his time with the Indiana State Police, McCormick has been a member of the Tactical Intervention Platoon (TIP), a Field Training Officer (FTO), firearms instructor, and a speed timing device instructor. McCormick has also been a member of the Critical Incident Stress Management (CISM) team and currently serves as the team leader.

McCormick’s accolades include a life-saving award that was presented to him from Judy O’Bannon, who was Indiana’s first lady at the time. He also has over 1,000,000 safe driving miles and department shooting awards for High 20 and Possible Club. McCormick was also the Toll Road Post Trooper of the District in 2008.

McCormick lives in LaPorte County with his wife, two sons, and daughter.