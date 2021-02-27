Armenia’s president refuses order to dismiss military chief


Posted on: February 27th, 2021 by ABC News No Comments

Pressure on Armenia’s prime minister has intensified after the country’s president rejected his order to dismiss the chief of the military general staff



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Armenia’s president refuses order to dismiss military chief


Posted on: February 27th, 2021 by ABC News No Comments

Pressure on Armenia’s prime minister has intensified after the country’s president rejected his order to dismiss the chief of the military general staff



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.