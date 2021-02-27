South facing flood warning and severe storm threat

ABC NewsBy SAMANTHA WNEK, ABC News

(NEW YORK) — The Pacific Northwest will get a bit of a break in the active weather Saturday as the latest storm to drop feet of snow moves further east.

Snoqualmie Pass was shut down for a while Friday to allow for crews to do avalanche control work. After re-opening they were forced to shut down I-90 again due to multiple collisions.

Snoqualmie Pass has picked up an incredible 396 inches of snow so far this season.

Stevens Pass — which was also forced to close down for some time on Friday — has picked up another 19 inches of snow.

The Northwest will continue to see heavy snow and gusty winds. There is also an avalanche threat in the area, and very high avalanche conditions are expected Saturday.

While some winter storm warnings have been allowed to expire overnight, others will continue through Saturday morning for the Northwest.

Winter weather advisories stretch into Utah, where the snow will last through the day, with nearly 2 feet expected in the mountains. Winds will be gusting at 45 mph.

In California and Nevada, winds have already gusted at up to 80 mph at Mount Rose and 69 mph at Mammoth Mountain.

Gusty winds will continue through the weekend.

A high wind watch has been issued for Southern California including Anaheim, Riverside and San Bernardino from Saturday night through Sunday afternoon.

Some wind gusts will reach 75 mph.

As a system moves into the Plains and Tennessee Valley, strong storms and flooding rain are possible over the next few days.

Flood watches have been issued from Arkansas to West Virginia, as several rounds of rain will be moving through those areas.

A wide swath of 2-5 inches of rain is expected from Texas to West Virginia over the next several days.

Additionally, strong to severe storms are possible Saturday with the highest threat of hail and damaging winds occurring in parts of Northern Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas.

On Sunday, the threat of severe storms will include Dallas, Little Rock, Arkansas and Memphis, Tennessee.

A system bringing rain, snow and an icy mix is moving through the mid-Atlantic and Northeast Saturday.

Winter weather advisories are issued for parts of the Poconos, Adirondacks, Catskills and across a large part of New Hampshire and Maine.

The highest snow totals will be 6 inches in Maine. The other areas will likely see 1-3 inches with a light glaze of ice.

It is a quick-moving system and by late Saturday morning and early afternoon the rain will stop from from Washington, D.C., to Boston.

