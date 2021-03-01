15-year-old boy shot dead at Arkansas school allegedly by fellow student: Police

(PINE BLUFF, Ark.) — A 15-year-old boy has died hours after being shot at his school in Arkansas, allegedly by a fellow student, police said.

The shooting at Watson Chapel Junior High School in Pine Bluff took place around 10 a.m., police said.

The teen, the only one hurt, was hospitalized in very serious condition. Shortly after 4 p.m. police said he died.

The suspect, also a 15-year-old boy, was found hiding behind a house near the school, police said. He has been taken to the Juvenile Justice Center and is awaiting charges, police said.

All other students were safe, the Watson Chapel School District said, calling the shooting an “isolated incident.”

Police said a motive isn’t clear but the shooting was believed to be targeted, not random.

Monday marked the first day of on-site learning for students in Pine Bluff, about 44 miles south of Little Rock.

