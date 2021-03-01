Israel’s high court says non-Orthodox converts are Jews

Israel’s Supreme Court has delivered a major blow to the country’s religious establishment, ruling that people who convert to Judaism through the Reform and Conservative movements in Israel also are Jewish and entitled to become citizens

