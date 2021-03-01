Philippine president fires ambassador seen assaulting staff
The Philippine president has dismissed his former ambassador to Brazil after she was seen on video physically abusing a Filipino member of her household staff
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Philippine president fires ambassador seen assaulting staff
The Philippine president has dismissed his former ambassador to Brazil after she was seen on video physically abusing a Filipino member of her household staff
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.