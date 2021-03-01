Shooting reported at junior high school in Arkansas: School district

(PINE BLUFF, Ark.) — A shooting has been reported at Watson Chapel Junior High School in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, the school district said.

All campuses are on lockdown and authorities have responded, the Watson Chapel School District said.

Monday marked the first day of on-site learning for the district.

Additional information was not immediately available.

Pine Bluff is about 44 miles south of Little Rock.



This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

