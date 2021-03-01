Town of Chesterton begins search for Chief of Police

The Chesterton Police Commission is now accepting letters of interest and resumes from persons interested in applying for the position of Chief of Police.

Salary: $73,209.20

The Town of Chesterton (population 14,000, 2019 est.) is located in Northwest Indiana in northern Porter County, just off Lake Michigan and a very short drive from Michigan and Chicago.

The Chesterton Police Department provides a wide range of services, strong collaboration with the local school district, and a good working relationship with neighboring jurisdictions. The department has 24 full-time officers, four (4) full-time civilian staff, and nine (9) part-time civilians.

In 2021, the department operates on a $3.1 million department budget and responds to approximately 10,000 calls for service. Under the direction of the Metropolitan Board of Police Commissioners, the Chief of Police plans, directs, manages, and oversees the activities and operations of all divisions within the Police Department.

Minimum requirements:

*Must have at least five (5) years of full-time experience in law enforcement.

*Be a United States citizen.

*Be a high school graduate, or equivalent.

*Be at least 21 years of age.

*Must have successfully completed the minimum requirements as established by the Indiana Law Enforcement Training Board, or be able to obtain the lateral equivalent.

*Must have an Indiana driver’s license or be able to possess one within six (6) months of appointment.

Preferred requirements:

*A bachelor’s degree, or higher, in law enforcement, public administration, or a related field.

*Minimum of 5 years command or management-level experience in a police department or law enforcement position.

*Prior completion of the Executive Police Chief School, or must be completed within the first available opportunity upon appointment.

*Advanced leadership training: FBI National Academy, Northwestern University School of Police Staff and Command, or the equivalent.

The Chief of Police is a full-time job, and the Chief of Police should not expect to hold any other positions but should devote full attention to the position. Residency requirements by statute require that an officer live in Porter County or any contiguous county. Department regulations require residency within Porter County or within 15 miles of town if outside Porter County in order to have take-home vehicle privileges.

The Town will not be responsible for any costs for relocation. The Chief of Police position is a full-time, exempt, salaried position. The Town of Chesterton offers a generous package of health, vision, and dental insurance, along with paid holidays, vacation, sick, and personal leave days.

A resume and letter of interest will be required to be involved in the review and selection process. An application and proof of education, training, military history, etc., will be requested in the future from individuals selected for consideration.

Resumes and letter of interest will be accepted from March 1, 2021, until 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 31, 2021, and must be submitted to the attention of the Chesterton Metropolitan Board of Police Commissioners, 1490 Broadway, Chesterton, IN 46304

Additional information about the position may be requested from Chesterton Town Manager Dave Cincoski at [email protected] or 219-926-1098.