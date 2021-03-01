United Methodist conservatives detail plans for a breakaway
Conservative leaders within the United Methodist Church have unveiled plans to form a new denomination called the Global Methodist Church, with a doctrine that does not recognize same-sex marriage
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
United Methodist conservatives detail plans for a breakaway
Conservative leaders within the United Methodist Church have unveiled plans to form a new denomination called the Global Methodist Church, with a doctrine that does not recognize same-sex marriage
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.