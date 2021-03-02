AARP Indiana issues statement on vaccine eligibility

The Indiana State Department of Health announced today that Hoosiers 55 and older are now eligible to register to receive a COVID-19 vaccination. The AARP Indiana team is pleased to see the progress the state is making, and that older Hoosiers continue to be prioritized during vaccine rollout. Please see AARP Indiana State Director Sarah Waddle’s full statement below:

“The State of Indiana continues to make great progress in making vaccines available to the public at large. COVID-19 is devastating to older Hoosiers, and for that reason, we are contented and glad to see that they are still being prioritized for the vaccine. AARP Indiana will continue to work to be a trusted resource for connecting Hoosiers 50+ to information they need on COVID-19 and vaccination so they can, in consultation with their healthcare providers, make informed decisions about their health.”