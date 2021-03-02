EXPLAINER: Japan to try US men accused of helping Ghosn flee

Two Americans suspected of helping former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn skip bail and escape to Lebanon in December 2019 have been extradited to Japan

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

EXPLAINER: Japan to try US men accused of helping Ghosn flee

Two Americans suspected of helping former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn skip bail and escape to Lebanon in December 2019 have been extradited to Japan