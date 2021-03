Fannie May Fundraiser For Paladin

Paladin will have a fundraiser later this month at Fannie May. Consider shopping at Fannie May in Michigan City’s store to help Paladin INC. for Easter or just needing something sweet for yourself or family. There will be a fundraiser March 26th from 11am to 6pm at Fannie May located at 102 W. HWY 20 in Michigan City. Visit Paladin.care for more information.