More Than 1 Million Hoosiers Have Received A Covid-19 Vaccine

The Indiana Department of Health announced today that more than 1 million Hoosiers have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine since late December.

A total of 1,000,321 individuals have received at least one dose, and 569,465 are fully vaccinated. Currently, Hoosiers age 60 and older, along with healthcare workers, long-term care residents and first responders who are regularly called to the scene of an emergency to render medical assistance, are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. To schedule, visit https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.

Additional locations and appointments are being added as more vaccines become available.