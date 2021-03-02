Narcotics Seizure On I-94 In New Buffalo Area

An Illinois man was arrested on I-94 in New Buffalo on Saturday for narcotics. Just after 11pm Deputy Pellerito of the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office New Buffalo Township Patrol was conducting radar on west-bound I-94, when he observed a Volkswagen Jetta traveling in excess of 90mph.

When Deputy Pellerio attempted to effect a traffic stop on this vehicle, he observed the front seat passenger open the door and throw something out of the vehicle. After the items were discarded from the vehicle, the driver of the vehicle pulled over.

Deputy Pellerito was assisted at the scene by a deputy from the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office and an officer from the Pokagon Tribal Police Department.

The officers were able to recover the items which were confirmed to be methamphetamine.

The front seat passenger, Darrell Lindsey was arrested for Possession of

Methamphetamine 2nd Offense and on a felony warrant out of the State of Illinois for

Delivery of Methamphetamine.

During a search of the vehicle, deputies also seized over $11,000 in U.S. Currency, which was located in a backpack on the passenger side floorboard.The driver, who was identified as a 35 year old male from Peoria Illinois was released pending further investigation.