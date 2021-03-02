Nigeria receives nearly 4 million vaccines from COVAX

Nearly 4 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have arrived in Nigeria’s capital, Abuja, the third and largest delivery to be made by the global COVAX initiative, which was created to ensure that low- and middle-income countries have fair access to doses

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

Nigeria receives nearly 4 million vaccines from COVAX

Nearly 4 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have arrived in Nigeria’s capital, Abuja, the third and largest delivery to be made by the global COVAX initiative, which was created to ensure that low- and middle-income countries have fair access to doses