Ogden Dunes Volunteer Fire Department Annual Saint Patrick’s event

The Ogden Dunes Volunteer Fire Department is hosting its 21st Annual Saint Patrick’s event in a COVID-19 safety modified manner. They will be offering dinners on a drive-by pick-up basis on Saturday evening, March 20th, at the Ogden Dunes Firehouse between 5:30 pm and 7:30 pm and Super Raffle with the drawing held on Labor Day weekend.

The St. Pat’s Dinner (Corned Beef & Cabbage) will be 5:30 to 7:30 PM.

School of Irish Dance Troupe & Pipes & Drums Band via remote Internet livestream will be at 6pm.

Saint Patrick’s Super Raffle event tickets are $100 each and include a chance to Win the Grand Prize of $5,000.00 and other cash prizes; your ticket also includes one corned beef & cabbage drive-by and pick-up dinner. Additional dinners, without a Super Raffle ticket purchase, are $25 per dinner with an advance purchase by Saturday, March 6th ($35 after March 6, subject to availability). The ODVFD will deliver for an additional $5.

All proceeds from the events are used to support the operational, equipment, and safety needs of your community’s volunteer fire department. Remember to drive-by and pick-up your dinner between 5:30 pm and 7:30 pm Saturday evening night, March 20th. Place your order online or fill-out and return the attached ticket request or download the form.

Return with your check to the ODVFD’s RED drop-box west of the police station when exiting town. More information can be found on the Ogden Dunes Fire Department Facebook page