Rio Tinto chairman leaving over destruction of sacred sites

Rio Tinto chairman Simon Thompson says he is accountable for the mining giant destroying sacred Indigenous sites in Australia to access iron ore and he will not seek reelection as a board director next year

Leave a Reply You must be logged in to post a comment.

Rio Tinto chairman leaving over destruction of sacred sites

Rio Tinto chairman Simon Thompson says he is accountable for the mining giant destroying sacred Indigenous sites in Australia to access iron ore and he will not seek reelection as a board director next year