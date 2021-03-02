Rio Tinto chairman leaving over destruction of sacred sites


Posted on: March 2nd, 2021 by ABC News No Comments

Rio Tinto chairman Simon Thompson says he is accountable for the mining giant destroying sacred Indigenous sites in Australia to access iron ore and he will not seek reelection as a board director next year



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Rio Tinto chairman leaving over destruction of sacred sites


Posted on: March 2nd, 2021 by ABC News No Comments

Rio Tinto chairman Simon Thompson says he is accountable for the mining giant destroying sacred Indigenous sites in Australia to access iron ore and he will not seek reelection as a board director next year



Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.