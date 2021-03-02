Rio Tinto chairman leaving over destruction of sacred sites
Rio Tinto chairman Simon Thompson says he is accountable for the mining giant destroying sacred Indigenous sites in Australia to access iron ore and he will not seek reelection as a board director next year
