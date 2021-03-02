Sad News from the Michigan City Police Department

Sad News today from the Michigan City Police Department on the loss of 21 year Veteran officer James Daly. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family, friends and colleagues.

The Chicago Police Department lost 21 year veteran Officer James Daly today. Officer Daly was set to retire tomorrow (March 2nd, 2021). The Michigan City Police Department would like to extend our deepest condolences to the Chicago Police Department along with Officer Daly’s family and friends during this difficult time.