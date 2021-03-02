The Lakefront Career Network Requests Feedback from Young Professionals

Coming on the heels of a most challenging year for Lakefront Career Network, the young professionals’ chapter of the Michigan City Chamber of Commerce is looking to boost membership and excitement in 2021.

A survey was recently developed by the Lakefront Career Network executive committee, seeking input from existing LCN members, as well as potential future members. The survey link has been distributed to nearly 260 existing members, but those who are not yet on the network mailing list are invited to provide input by visiting https://tinyurl.com/5dnszh9h.

“The Michigan City Chamber of Commerce is committed to providing opportunities for younger members of our community to grow and develop,” said Katie Eaton, president of the Michigan City Chamber of Commerce. “Lakefront Career Network’s survey will provide key data for our young professional committee to design programming that meets the needs of our future leaders.”

Lakefront Career Network consists of young professionals who are looking to grow professionally by making important connections with other professionals, through expert advice provided by “Learn from the Leaders” professional development series, and by giving back to community non-profits.

“Over the last couple of years, there has been a transition of new committee members that have stepped in for original, founding members of LCN,” said Matt Weber, chair of the LCN committee.

“These original members realized a need for young professionals in the community and were able to grow the LCN into what it is today. There is still a need for events and opportunities for young professionals to connect, expand on their professional skills, and grow their networks,” he said.

While most of LCN’s plans for 2020 were cancelled, postponed or otherwise effected, the group hopes to make 2021 a year full of impactful events for new and current members.

Among the scheduled events will be a Dining Etiquette Class for Young Professionals, held at Patrick’s Grille and sponsored by Unity Foundation of La Porte County. Details for this and future events can be found at www.mcachamber.com.

Weber encourages those interested in learning more about LCN to complete the survey in hopes that future members can help shape the future of what LCN has to offer.

“The members of the LCN committee continue to build on the foundation laid out by past committees but also see the need to remain adaptable and dynamic,” Weber said. “The purpose of this survey is to gather feedback directly from those who we aim to serve in the community so we can be better suited to offering the most worthwhile experience for those who participate in LCN.”