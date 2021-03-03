Crash kills 13 on route for illegal border crossings

Authorities are investigating whether human smuggling was involved when an SUV packed with 25 people slammed into a tractor-trailer in a remote California desert, killing the driver and 12 passengers near the Mexican border

