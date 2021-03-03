‘Degrassi: The Next Generation’ star Jahmil French dead at 29

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — Jahmil French, a star on Degrassi: The Next Generation, has died. He was 29.

News of the young star’s death was confirmed by his agent, Gabrielle Kachman, who said in a statement to Entertainment Tonight, “It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of a dear friend and client Jahmil French.

The statement continued, “He will be remembered by many for his passion for the arts, his commitment to his craft, and his vibrant personality. I ask that you keep his family and friends in your thoughts and prayers at this difficult time.”

French was best known for his role as Dave Turner in the teen drama Degrassi. He also had a recurring role in the 2019 Netflix series Soundtrack. His cause of death is currently unknown.

Several of the Canadian actor’s co-stars paid tribute, sharing sweet moments they shared with him to social media.

By Danielle Long

