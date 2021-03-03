Habitat for Humanity of Northwest Indiana and Horizon Bank Partner Up in Lake Station

Horizon Bank has awarded Habitat for Humanity of Northwest Indiana with a $10,000 grant to build an affordable home in Lake Station.

Horizon Bank Regional President, Northwest Indiana, Steve Kring remarked, “The pandemic has magnified many issues facing families today. That is why Horizon is so excited and proud to partner with Habitat for Humanity of Northwest Indiana to make one family’s dream of owning a home come true. It feels great to be part of something special like this and we are all looking forward to seeing the family’s reaction when they get the keys to their new home.”

“Safe, decent, and affordable housing is critical to the welfare of each and every family. We are so grateful to partner with Horizon Bank, to stabilize another family in Northwest Indiana,” Dawn Michaels, Executive Director of Habitat for Humanity of Northwest Indiana. “Every time a family is stabilized, the community grows stronger right along with them. Again, we appreciate the vision of Horizon Bank by making these funds available to Habitat.

The grant will support the construction of a new home in Lake Station for Habitat partner family, Gabrielle and Tyrone Campbell, and their four children. Habitat expects to complete the build this spring with a home dedication ceremony. As an approved Habitat partner family, the Campbell’s have already achieved two of the Habitat for Humanity of Northwest Indiana covenants; a 40-hour financial education course and 300 “sweat equity” hours helping to build their home. Once they move in, the partner family will begin monthly payments on their zero-percentage mortgage.

Gabrielle and Tyrone said, “We are so blessed to have received this opportunity to provide a safe home for our children. It’s been a tough road for us both and we are grateful to Habitat for giving us the chance to create this home and to Horizon to help with the cost of building materials.”