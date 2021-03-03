IS claims killing of 3 female media workers in Afghanistan
The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for the killing of three women working for a local radio and TV station in eastern Afghanistan the previous day
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
IS claims killing of 3 female media workers in Afghanistan
The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for the killing of three women working for a local radio and TV station in eastern Afghanistan the previous day
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.